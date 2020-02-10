UrduPoint.com
Israel Attacks 'targets' After Projectile: Army

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Israel attacks 'targets' after projectile: army

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions from the air early Monday, the army said.

The "aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of targets in the southern Gaza Strip," a statement from the Israeli army said.

There were no reports from Gaza of casualties or damage.

A spokeswoman for the regional council in Shaar Hanegev, just northeast of Gaza, said the projectile apparently hit an open field.

