Israel Bars Entry To All Foreigners, Except Residents
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:00 AM
Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Israel on Wednesday barred entry to all foreign nationals unless they have residency in the Jewish state, in the latest measure to contain coronavirus.
"It has been decided that from today, foreign nationals who are not citizens of Israel and who do not hold Israeli citizenship or residency will not be allowed entry into Israel," a foreign ministry statement said.