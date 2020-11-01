Israel begins coronavirus vaccine trials

Jerusalem, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Israel began clinical trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, authorities said, as the government loosens a second lockdown imposed to stem soaring infections.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Early in the pandemic, Netanyahu tasked the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) with developing a vaccine against the virus.

Two volunteers, one at Sheba and another at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, received the vaccine on Sunday.

One of the two, 34-year-old Aner Ottolenghi encouraged as many healthy people as possible to volunteer, according to a statement from Hadassah.