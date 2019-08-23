UrduPoint.com
Israel Bombed Iraq Weapons Depot: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Israel has carried out at least one strike against a weapons depot in Iraq, The New York Times reported Thursday.

There have been a series of blasts in Iraq over the past month at training camps and arms depots used by the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary forces, which are mainly composed of pro-Iranian militias.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian targets in neighboring Syria, but an expansion of the campaign to Iraq -- where the Jewish state struck the Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981 -- would risk damaging Washington's relations with Baghdad.

A senior middle Eastern intelligence official said Israel bombed a base north of Baghdad last month, while two American officials said the Jewish state carried out multiple strikes in Iraq in recent days, the Times reported.

