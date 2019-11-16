Israel carries out fresh strikes on Gaza after rocket fire: army

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Israel carried out fresh strikes on Gaza after rockets were fired towards it from the Palestinian enclave, the army said early Friday, despite a ceasefire that began two days ago.

Unlike operations earlier this week, the army said the strikes did not target Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, but Hamas, which has de facto control over the Gaza Strip.