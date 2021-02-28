UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Clears Greek Tanker Over Mediterranean Oil Spill

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Israel clears Greek tanker over Mediterranean oil spill

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Israeli authorities said Sunday they had cleared a Greek tanker of suspicion in relation to an oil spill that caused massive tar pollution on the Mediterranean coastline, devastating marine life.

It is seen as Israel's worst maritime pollution incident in decades.

Powerful winds and unusually high waves pummelled Israel's entire Mediterranean coastline on February 17, with tonnes of tar staining 160 kilometres (96 miles) of beach from its borders with the Gaza Strip to Lebanon.

Volunteers have teamed up with authorities to clean the beaches, while officials from the environmental protection ministry launched an investigation into the source of the spill.

After an Israeli media report had named the Greek oil tanker Minerva Helen as a possible culprit, the ship's owner, Minerva Marine Inc., firmly denied any involvement.

On Sunday, the ministry said "following an inspection conducted in Greece on the Minerva Helen tanker, it has been cleared of suspicion of involvement in the severe tar event on Israel's beaches".

The ship's owner said the Israeli media report was an "unfounded an inaccurate allegation".

It stated that the ship had been in the Mediterranean in the days before the storm, "without any cargo on board" and therefore could not be linked to a spill.

The company also pledged to "cooperate with any relevant authority" interested in the Minerva Helen's movements.

On Saturday in the Greek port city of Piraeus, Israeli inspectors conducted "an extensive examination" of the Minerva Helen that "positively ruled out the vessel as the source of the pollution," the environmental protection ministry said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with Greek authorities, with assistance from the Hellenic Coast Guard, the ministry said.

"We're committed to take all the efforts to locate the ship behind the pollution on Israel's coast," Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement.

"This pollution has a source, and we won't accept an environmental felony," she said.

According to the ministry, there were currently "dozens" of vessels under suspicion, with Israeli inspectors, aided in some cases by international bodies, already ruling out around 10 of them.

Related Topics

Storm Israel Gaza Company Oil Lebanon Greece February Sunday Media Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

43 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

58 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

1 hour ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.