UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Closes Gaza Goods Crossing After Balloon Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Israel closes Gaza goods crossing after balloon attacks

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel will close its goods crossing with the Gaza Strip, authorities said Monday, after militants fired rockets into the Mediterranean and launched incendiary balloons towards the Jewish state.

The Kerem Shalom crossing will be closed to all traffic except humanitarian equipment and fuel from Tuesday, COGAT, the defence ministry unit that oversees the crossings, said in a statement.

The move comes in response to the "continued launching of incendiary balloons" from Gaza, it added.

Israeli sources said late Monday that several balloons had landed in areas of southern Israel, without causing casualties.

Explosives tied to balloons and kites first emerged as a weapon in Gaza during intense protests in 2018, when the devices drifted across the border daily, causing thousands of fires in Israeli farms and communities.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Gaza Traffic Border 2018 Jew All From Weapon

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.