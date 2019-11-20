Israel confirms strikes against military sites in Syria: army

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Israeli army confirmed that it carried out strikes against military sites in Damascus on Wednesday, in response to rocket fire from Syria the previous day.

"We just carried out wide-scale strikes of Iranian Quds Force & Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria in response to the rockets fired at Israel by an Iranian force in Syria," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

Syria's state media earlier said Syrian anti-aircraft defences intercepted a "heavy attack" by Israeli warplanes over the capital Damascus.