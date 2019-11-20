UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Confirms Strikes Against Military Sites In Syria: Army

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Israel confirms strikes against military sites in Syria: army

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Israeli army confirmed that it carried out strikes against military sites in Damascus on Wednesday, in response to rocket fire from Syria the previous day.

"We just carried out wide-scale strikes of Iranian Quds Force & Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria in response to the rockets fired at Israel by an Iranian force in Syria," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

Syria's state media earlier said Syrian anti-aircraft defences intercepted a "heavy attack" by Israeli warplanes over the capital Damascus.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Syria Israel Damascus Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan And China’s Major Tyre Companies Join H ..

1 minute ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

10 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.