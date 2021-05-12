Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the central city of Lod as police accused Arab residents of waging "wide-scale riots".

Netanyahu made the announcement in a statement saying reinforcements were being deployed to the city, where Israeli police said "wide-scale riots erupted by some of the Arab residents and endangering communities.

"The announcement comes after an Israeli Arab was killed in Lod the night before as violence soared between Israel and the Palestinian territories.