Israel delays ouster of Filipina worker, Israeli-born son

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :The deportation of a Filipina migrant worker and her Israeli-born teenage son was delayed at the 11th hour to await a final decision on their fate, an association said Monday.

Rosemarie Perez was arrested by immigration officials along with her 13-year-old son Rohan last Tuesday for remaining in the country illegally.

They were taken to Ben-Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday night but later taken off the plane, said Beth Franco of the United Children of Israel (UCI) association.

The lawyer for the family, Carmel Bensur, has requested an urgent hearing on their status in a bid to have them remain in Israel, she told AFP.

On Sunday, a court had rejected Perez's plea to stay, immigration authority spokeswoman Sabine Haddad told AFP.

"She has been here illegally for 10 years," Haddad said.