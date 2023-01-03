Israel extreme-right minister visits Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Jerusalem, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound Tuesday for the first time since becoming a minister, his spokesman said.

Ben-Gvir's visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, a position which gives him powers over the police.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest place in islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.