UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Eyes End Of An Era After Netanyahu Foes Strike Deal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Israel eyes end of an era after Netanyahu foes strike deal

Jerusalem, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Israelis eyed the end of an era Thursday after a motley alliance of parties from across the political spectrum agreed to form a government to unseat veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced the deal just minutes before a midnight (2100 GMT) Wednesday deadline, prompting celebrations into the early hours by the premier's opponents and a defiant show of support by his fans.

On paper, the prospective coalition commands a slender majority in parliament but a confidence vote is not expected for several days, giving Netanyahu time to woo potential defectors.

With the threat of possible jail time hanging over him in his ongoing trial on corruption charges, the 71-year-old is unlikely to allow his record 12 straight years to end without a messy fight, analysts warned.

On Thursday, the master political operator was already on Twitter, seeking to play on any last-minute misgivings among right-wing lawmakers about allying with the left against him.

"All lawmakers who were elected with votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government," he said.

The new coalition would see the religious nationalist Naftali Bennett serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid, a secular centrist, would take the helm.

Should last-minute defections scupper the "change" alliance, Israel would likely have to hold yet another election, the fifth in just over two years.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Jail Twitter Alliance All From Government

Recent Stories

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

3 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

14 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

18 minutes ago

88,204 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.