UrduPoint.com

Israel Finds Case Of Covid Strain First Detected In South Africa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa, the health ministry said Friday.

"The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel," the ministry said, adding it was recorded "in a person who returned from Malawi".

Two more suspected cases were detected in "people returning from abroad", it said, adding that they had been placed in quarantine.

The three people were all vaccinated, the health ministry said, without specifying the number of doses or the type of vaccine.

Scientists in South Africa said on Thursday that they had detected the new B.

1.1.529 strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta or three for Beta.

The variant was of "serious concern" and had been blamed for a surge in infection numbers, the authorities in South Africa said.

It had also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa, they said.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch vaccines against the coronavirus last year, thanks to a deal with Pfizer that gave it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine's efficacy.

Its initial vaccine rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab was among the world's fastest, and more than 5.7 million of the country's nine million people are now fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

World Exchange Israel Hong Kong Botswana South Africa Malawi All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

18 minutes ago
 Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Luka ..

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Lukashenko

41 minutes ago
 Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in nam ..

Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in name of journalism

41 minutes ago
 SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through clim ..

SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through climate-smart agriculture using di ..

41 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas p ..

CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas pressure issue on urgent basis

41 minutes ago
 New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslau ..

New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslaught

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.