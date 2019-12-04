UrduPoint.com
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia Reach Settlement In Sacking Row

Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Israel Folau, Rugby Australia reach settlement in sacking row

Sydney, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Rugby Australia and Israel Folau reached a settlement Wednesday that will end the former Wallaby's multi-million Dollar lawsuit over his sacking for anti-gay comments.

Both parties issued a joint statement confirming the settlement after mediation to avoid a court hearing.

Folau, an ardent Christian, was fired in May over a social media post warning "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

"Rugby Australia and Mr. Folau wish each other well for the future. The parties do not intend to comment further on the terms of their settlement as it is confidential," the statement said.

