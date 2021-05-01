Israel funerals for pilgrimage deaths to resume after Sabbath pause

Jerusalem, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Israel was preparing Saturday to bury more victims of a stampede that killed at least 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site, one of the nation's worst peacetime disasters.

Most of the victims were ultra-Orthodox Jews and funerals were expected to be held after sunset which ends the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest and which was declared a national day of mourning for the victims.

Some funerals had already taken place on Friday, just hours after the overnight disaster.

Tens of thousands of people had thronged to Mount Meron and the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai to mark the Lag BaOmer holiday and commemorate the second-century Talmudic sage's death.

"So far, the bodies of 32 victims of the Meron disaster have been identified," the health ministry said late Friday, adding that 22 bodies had been released for burial.