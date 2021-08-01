Israel has evidence Iran behind deadly tanker attack: PM

Jerusalem, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday Israel was privy to "evidence" proving Iran was behind the deadly tanker attack off Oman, warning his country could "send a message" in retaliation.

"The intelligence evidence for this exists and we expect the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake," he said at the weekly cabinet meeting in remarks conveyed by his office.

"In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way."