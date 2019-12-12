Israel heads to unprecedented third election in a year

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Israel's parliament was rushing through a bill Wednesday to call a third general election in a year, prolonging a political crisis and fuelling deep dissatisfaction with politicians.

A deal to avert a new vote must be reached before 11:59 pm (2159 GMT), but unity government talks between rightwing premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival Benny Gantz broke down.

The Knesset on Wednesday morning passed a preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve itself, setting a new election for March 2.

It must be voted on three times before midnight or the election will automatically be triggered for March 10.

Netanyahu appeared to kick-start his election campaign Wednesday evening, even before the new polls had been confirmed.