Israel hits Gaza as Jerusalem tensions spike

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday as tensions soar after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site.

Israel Monday night claimed that a rocket was fired from the enclave controlled by the Hamas.

Hours later the Israeli air force said it had hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site.

Hamas claimed to have used its "anti-aircraft defence" to counter the air raids, which caused no casualties, according to witnesses and security sources in Gaza.