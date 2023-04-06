Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Israel Intercepts Rockets From Lebanon, Retaliates With Strikes

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Israel intercepts rockets from Lebanon, retaliates with strikes

Jerusalem, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Israeli army said it intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon Thursday after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside islam's third-holiest site drew warnings of retaliation from around the region.

Israel then struck targets in southern Lebanon, state media in Lebanon reported, without giving any details of any casualties.

"A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted," an army statement said as Israeli media reported a "salvo" of projectiles had been fired.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came amid heightened tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque before dawn Wednesday and again in the evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment," his office said.

Emergency services reported a man had been lightly wounded by shrapnel and a female was injured while running to the shelter.

Warning sirens sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and the Galilee in northern Israel, the army said.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had been briefed on the details of the events on Israel's northern border, a ministry spokesman said.

"The minister will soon conduct a situation assessment with senior officials in the defence establishment." Armed police in riot gear stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa Mosque before dawn Wednesday, aiming to dislodge "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.

The violence, during both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, sparked an exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in the Gaza Strip, with fears of further escalation.

Lebanon's armed movement Hezbollah warned earlier Thursday it would support "all measures" Palestinian groups may take against Israel after the clashes.

"Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its attacks on the faithful," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah, an arch foe of Israel, has close ties with the Islamist movement Hamas, which rules Gaza, and with the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is also based in the coastal enclave.

The last rocket fired from Lebanon into Israel was in April 2022.

Security incidents occur from time to time in the border area between Lebanon and Israel, which is guarded by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Militants Army Police United Nations Exchange Israel Jihad Gaza Jerusalem Man Lebanon SITE April May Border Prayer Mosque Muslim Jew Media All From

Recent Stories

SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al- ..

SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa

42 seconds ago
 'Controversial' elections may create chaos in coun ..

'Controversial' elections may create chaos in country: Sana Ullah

43 seconds ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

45 seconds ago
 Experts suggests joint strategy to assists youth i ..

Experts suggests joint strategy to assists youth in floating business ideas

47 seconds ago
 VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand ..

VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand

3 minutes ago
 Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch of 34 Missile ..

Israeli Armed Forces Confirms Launch of 34 Missiles From Lebanon, Intercepted 25 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.