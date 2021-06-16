UrduPoint.com
Israel Launches Airstrikes On Gaza: Palestinian Security Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza: Palestinian security sources

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Israeli air force launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel, security sources and witnesses said.

The airstrikes and balloons marked the first major flare-up between Israel and Gaza since a ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of heavy fighting that killed 260 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities, and 13 people in Israel, the police and army there said.

