Israel lawmakers start budget vote in make-or-break test for govt

Jerusalem, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Israel's parliament Wednesday began a marathon voting process on the government's budget, a key test that will largely determine whether Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's ideologically disparate eight-party coalition remains in power.

Israel has not passed a state budget in three years, a symptom of the unprecedented political gridlock that plagued the country from December 2018 until June when Bennett's government was sworn in.

His coalition has until November 14 to get the budget approved or Israel's parliament, the Knesset, will be dissolved, forcing what would be a fifth election in three years.

The proposals -- a 609-billion shekel ($194-billion) spending plan for 2021 and 573 billion shekels for next year -- secured preliminary approval in September and scrutiny by parliamentary committees wrapped up on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the 120-seat chamber then begun a series of at least 600 individual votes on the various spending measures, an approval process that could take several days.

Despite the laborious nature of the voting, the stakes could not be higher for Bennett, a right-wing religious nationalist whose coalition of hawks, centrists, left-wingers and Islamists controls just 61 seats.

Ahead of a cabinet meeting earlier Wednesday, Bennett forecast that "exhausting days and long nights in the Knesset" lay ahead, but vowed, "the budget will pass." Later, as voting started, he blasted the opposition led by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu for seeking only "chaos." "We want stability," the premier said.

Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu accused Bennett of leading "a government of liars." "We must bring down this irresponsible government," said Netanyahu, who served a record 12 consecutive years as premier from 2009 to 2021 and once employed Bennett as his chief of staff.

- Netanyahu seeks 'collapse' - It was a budget deadlock that sank the last, short-lived coalition led by Netanyahu and his alternate premier Benny Gantz.

Gantz accused Netanyahu of deliberately blocking the budget's passage in December 2020 to force an election, which the premier hoped would secure him and his right-wing allies an outright Knesset majority.

But Netanyahu came up short in the March vote for the fourth time in two years, paving the way for Bennett and Yair Lapid, now the foreign minister, to forge a coalition.

Gantz, a centrist, joined the anti-Netanyahu coalition and serves as Bennett's defence minister.

Israeli political analysts constantly speculate on the potential vulnerability of the Bennett coalition.

They point to its razor thin majority and its reliance on unity between Bennett's Yamina party, which opposes Palestinian statehood, and the Arab-Islamist Raam party along with left-wing Labor and Meretz.

There have been widespread reports that Netanyahu's camp has been encouraging selected right-wingers within the government to vote against the budget, in the hope of triggering its collapse.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of right-wing protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to denounce the "corrupt" budget, charging that it harms ultra-Orthodox Jews and lavishes spending on the Arab community.

The government has approved nearly $10 billion in funding over five years to improve socio-economic conditions for Israel's Arab minority, while hiking some taxes that the ultra-Orthodox argue will affect them the most.

But a lawmaker in Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, David Bitan, told army radio he expected the budget to be approved.