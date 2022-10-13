UrduPoint.com

Israel, Lebanon Deal Reduces Chance Of War With Hezbollah: Lapid

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Israel's agreement with foe Lebanon to demarcate their maritime border makes conflict with the Hezbollah less likely, the Israeli premier said Wednesday, after his cabinet voiced support for the deal.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an "historic" US-brokered agreement, which potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for the eastern Mediterranean neighbours.

The deal between the countries that have remained technically at war since Israel's creation in 1948 was applauded by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

But at home, Lapid has faced fire from his political opponents ahead of Israel's November 1 election.

Rivals, notably opposition leader and ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, have charged that the centrist, interim prime minister agreed to a deal that could see fresh energy revenues reach Hezbollah, which holds huge influence in Lebanon.

Rejecting those charges, Lapid told reporters that "this agreement staves off the possibility of a military clash with Hezbollah.

" "If we went out to battle, we would deal them a heavy blow. That being said, if it is possible to prevent war, it is the job of a responsible government to do so," he added.

Israeli security experts say Hezbollah has an arsenal of thousands of missiles capable of hitting Israeli population centres.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz, speaking alongside Lapid, said the agreement "has the potential to reduce Iran's influence on Lebanon".

The deal "establishes a new 'security equation' with regard to the sea," Gantz added, describing it "as positive for the citizens of Lebanon." One friction point through the maritime border talks was control of the potentially gas-rich Qana field.

Lapid said that under the agreed terms, Israel "will receive approximately 17 percent of the revenues from the Lebanese gas field, the Qana-Sidon field, if and when they will open it." French energy giant Total has been licenced to explore the field.

Lapid said Israel "built this agreement with the Americans so that money from this field will not reach Hezbollah", without specifying how the deal offers such assurances.

