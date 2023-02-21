UrduPoint.com

Israel MPs Push On With Justice Reform Despite Mass Protests

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Israel's parliament took a step towards approving a controversial judicial reform Tuesday despite weeks of mass protests against the legislation critics see as a threat to democracy.

President Isaac Herzog -- who has been attempting to broker dialogue on the divisive issue, which would boost the powers of politicians over the courts -- said there was widespread "fear for the nation's unity".

Lawmakers in the early hours voted by 63 to 47 to support a key bill in the reform at first reading. It will now return to the law committee for more debate, ahead of its second and third readings in the Knesset.

The legislation would give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges, and deny the Supreme Court the right to strike down any amendments to so-called Basic Laws, Israel's quasi-constitution.

