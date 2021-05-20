UrduPoint.com
Israel Mulls Truce, Exchanges Heavy Fire With Hamas

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Israel mulls truce, exchanges heavy fire with Hamas

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Diplomatic efforts gathered pace Thursday for a ceasefire on the 11th day of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza, as air strikes again hammered the enclave.

The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with the Hamas Islamist movement ruling the besieged and crowded coastal strip, official sources told AFP.

In the southern Gaza town of Rafah, devastating Israeli air strikes turned buildings into clouds of dust and rubble, as an ambulance sped across town to help the wounded, an AFP reporter said.

Rocket fire from Gaza intensified in the afternoon, sending Israelis living on its borders running into shelters, according to Israeli army warnings.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the General Assembly Thursday that "the fighting must stop immediately", calling the continued exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups "unacceptable".

"If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza," Guterres added.

News of the Israeli security cabinet meeting came after pressure mounted to end the bloodshed, following US President Joe Biden's call for a "significant de-escalation".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, set to attend the evening meeting with top security officials, earlier vowed to push on until the military campaign reaches its objective, "to restore quiet and security" for Israelis.

