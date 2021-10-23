UrduPoint.com

Israel Outlaws Leading Palestinian NGOs Sparking Rights Group Outcry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Israel outlaws leading Palestinian NGOs sparking rights group outcry

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Israel designated six leading Palestinian civil society groups as outlawed "terrorist organisations" Friday in a move swiftly condemned by the Palestinian Authority and international human rights groups.

The Israeli defence ministry accused the six groups of working covertly with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a leftist militant group which pioneered plane hijackings in the 1970s to highlight the Palestinian cause and is blacklisted by several Western governments.

According to the ministry, the six groups "constitute a network of organisations active undercover on the international front on behalf of the PFLP to support its activity and further its goals." The ministry named the groups as the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq, Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCI-P) and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

A ministry statement said that while the groups functioned as civil society organisations, they were in fact "controlled by the senior leaders of the PFLP" and employed many of its members, "including activists who participated in terror activity".

The groups used the humanitarian funding they obtained from European governments and other sources, some of it fraudulently, "as a central source for the financing of the PFLP's activity," the ministry alleged.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz called on governments and organisations around the world "to refrain from contact with organisations and groups that feed the flames of terror".

The Israeli move was met with outrage from the Palestinian government and human rights groups.

The Palestinian foreign ministry "unequivocally condemns and rejects Israel's unhinged assault on Palestinian civil society and human rights defenders," it said in a statement.

Shawaan Jabareen, who heads one of the outlawed groups, Al-Haq, told AFP the designation was a "political decision" that had nothing to do with security matters but was aimed at "stopping the work of these organisations." In a joint statement, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch noted that the Israeli designation "effectively outlaws" the activities of the six groups, subjecting their members to raids and arrests by the Israeli security forces.

"This appalling and unjust decision is an attack by the Israeli government on the international human rights movement," Amnesty and HRW said.

"This decision is an alarming escalation that threatens to shut down the work of Palestine's most prominent civil society organisations.

"How the international community responds will be a true test of its resolve to protect human rights defenders."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World Israel Palestine Civil Society Amnesty International Women From Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

32 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

32 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

32 minutes ago
 Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man ..

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

32 minutes ago
 New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sul ..

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrent ..

32 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.