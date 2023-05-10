Israel, Palestinian freedom fighters trade fire over Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Israel and Gaza freedom fighters traded cross-border fire Wednesday, renewing deadly violence a day after Israeli strikes killed 15 people in the Palestinian territory.

Smoke billowed from the densely-populated Palestinian territory after Israel announced it was targeting rocket launching infrastructure held by Islamic Jihad group.

A Gaza health ministry official told AFP one person was killed, while one other was seriously wounded.

The Israeli military said sirens warning of incoming fire blared in communities close to the border, including the city of Ashkelon.