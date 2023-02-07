UrduPoint.com

Israel, Palestinians Offer To Send Aid To Quake-stricken Turkiye, Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Israel, Palestinians offer to send aid to quake-stricken Turkiye, Syria

Jerusalem, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Israel and the Palestinian Authority have announced that they will send medical and rescue assistance to Turkiye following Monday's deadly earthquake.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep before dawn, killing more than 2,300 people in Turkey and more than 1,400 in neighbouring Syria.

"At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all authorities to make immediate preparations to provide medical, and search and rescue assistance," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"The foreign and defence ministers have already been in contact with their counterparts and we will -- in the coming hours -- agree on the dispatching of a delegation as soon as possible," Netanyahu said, while offering condolences to the Turkish people.

A statement from Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had told him that Turkey would "welcome the Israeli aid".

A joint delegation of some 150 people from Israel's foreign and defence ministries as well as the military were set to travel to Turkey on Monday evening, an Israeli army statement said.

Israel and Turkiye have revived relations in recent months, following a years-long rupture.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh meanwhile instructed civil defence and medical teams "to participate in the search and rescue work" in Turkiye and Syria, a statement from his office said.

Palestinian foreign ministry official Ahmed al-Deek told AFP the delegation would be made up of 64 people.

Israel's Netanyahu has also said he approved a "diplomatic" request to send aid to Syria, but a Damascus official swiftly denied they had requested help in the first place.

"How can Syria ask for help from an entity that has killed... Syrians for decades?" the official said.

Syria's government does not recognise Israel and the two countries have fought several wars since Israel's creation in 1948.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Army Syria Israel Turkey Damascus Gaziantep All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

1 minute ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

7 minutes ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.