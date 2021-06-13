UrduPoint.com
Israel Parliament Elects Centrist Mickey Levy As Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Israel parliament elects centrist Mickey Levy as speaker

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday elected a new speaker prior to a slated vote on a coalition government poised to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record tenure.

Mickey Levy of the centrist Yesh Atid ("There is a Future"), the party led by coalition architect Yair Lapid, will replace Yariv Levin of Likud, Netanyahu's right-wing group, as the speaker of the 120-seat legislative body. He received 67 votes.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

