Israel PM announces two-week quarantine for all arrivals

Jerusalem, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Israel will impose a two-week quarantine on all travellers entering the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, as the new coronavirus spreads.

"After a day of difficult discussions, we have taken a decision -- all those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days," Netanyahu said in a video broadcast on his Twitter account.