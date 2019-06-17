UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel PM Inaugurates Golan Settlement Honouring Trump

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:01 AM

Israel PM inaugurates Golan settlement honouring Trump

Golan Heights, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday inaugurated a new settlement in the Golan Heights, named after the country's "great friend" US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu unveiled a "Trump Heights" sign, featuring an Israeli and a US flag, to mark the site of the new settlement.

The ceremony comes after the US president in late March recognised Israeli sovereignty over the part of the strategic plateau it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel later annexed the area in a move never recognised by the international community.

"The Golan is Israeli and will remain so always", Netanyahu declared.

Trump is "a very great friend of Israel who has taken a decision that has never before been taken", he added.

Surrounding a large table, Israel's cabinet met under a tent in the north of the Golan to name the planned settlement, in the presence of US ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Outside the tent, a sign bearing the name of the settlement was unveiled shortly after an announcement to local officials.

The naming "is an extraordinary gesture", Friedman said.

Construction of the settlement is planned in an area currently occupied by four settler families.

It is to be built on the site of a former kibbutz, first established in 1984.

The inauguration of the new settlement will "drive development of the Golan Heights", Netanyahu added, promising the government would invest in building homes and roads, as well as education and tourism facilities.

Vladimir Pelopzerkovski, a resident of one of the mobile homes, said he spoke to the Israeli premier and told him he hoped such promises would be kept.

But "I am not convinced that these promises will bring true change", the 75-year-old told AFP.

Some 23,000 Druze -- an Arab Muslim minority also present in Syria and Lebanon -- live in the occupied and annexed portion of the Golan, while 25,000 Israeli settlers have arrived there since 1967.

Netanyahu also said Trump had proven "once again his commitment to the security and the future of Israel", recalling that the US president transferred the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018.

Trump's embassy decision broke with decades of international consensus not to recognise the city as the capital of Israel, which took over mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem in the Six-Day War and later annexed it.

Israel considers the entire city its capital, but the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Israel Education Minority Mobile Trump Jerusalem David Lebanon SITE March May Sunday 2018 Muslim From Government Cabinet Arab

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

18 minutes ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

33 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

48 minutes ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

1 hour ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

1 hour ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.