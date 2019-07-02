Israel PM urges European nations to sanction Iran over uranium breach

Jerusalem , July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on European states to impose sanctions on Iran after it said it breached an agreed ceiling on its enriched uranium reserves.

"You committed yourselves to act as soon as Iran violated the nuclear agreement," a statement from his office quoted him as saying. "So I say to you: Do it. Just do it."