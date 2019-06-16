UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel PM's Wife Convicted Of Misusing Public Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Israel PM's wife convicted of misusing public funds

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :An Israeli court Sunday convicted the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraudulently using state funds for meals, under a plea bargain which saw her admit to lesser charges.

Sara Netanyahu was found guilty of exploiting the mistake of another person and ordered to pay a fine and compensation, in a deal approved by Jerusalem magistrates' court justice Avital Chen.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Fine Wife Jerusalem Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

2 hours ago

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

4 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

4 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

4 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

4 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.