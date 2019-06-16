Israel PM's Wife Convicted Of Misusing Public Funds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:10 PM
Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :An Israeli court Sunday convicted the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraudulently using state funds for meals, under a plea bargain which saw her admit to lesser charges.
Sara Netanyahu was found guilty of exploiting the mistake of another person and ordered to pay a fine and compensation, in a deal approved by Jerusalem magistrates' court justice Avital Chen.