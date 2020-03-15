UrduPoint.com
Israel Postpones Netanyahu Graft Trial Over Virus

Israel postpones Netanyahu graft trial over virus

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :An Israeli court on Sunday postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial over coronavirus, as the premier relaunched his appeal for an emergency unity government to tackle the crisis.

Netanyahu, the first Israeli prime minister ever indicted in office, had been scheduled to stand trial from Tuesday over alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust -- charges which he denies.

Jerusalem's District Court said in a statement that, given the coronavirus pandemic, it had been instructed to hear "only urgent matters".

In Netanyahu's trial, "we have decided to postpone the first hearing until May 24," the court said.

Israel has 200 confirmed cases of the virus, and tens of thousands of people in home quarantine.

Netanyahu has been charged with a range of offences including receiving improper gifts and offering a media mogul lucrative regulatory changes in exchange for favourable coverage.

Despite the indictments, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won the most seats in March 2 elections and he is aiming to form a new government.

But Likud and its allies fell short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset, or parliament. It was Israel's third inconclusive vote in less than a year.

