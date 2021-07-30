UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel President Gets Third Covid Vaccine Dose

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Israel president gets third Covid vaccine dose

Ramat Gan, Israel, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Israel's President Isaac Herzog received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Friday, launching the Jewish state's campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 60.

"We are beginning the booster vaccination" so that life in Israel can return to "normal" as soon as possible, Herzog said after receiving the injection at Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

Israel was quick to roll out its vaccination campaign and had dropped many restrictions on public gatherings in June, but infections soared, and masks are once again mandatory in enclosed public places.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the start of the booster campaign for over 60s on Thursday, as concern mounts over the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"The fight against the Covid pandemic is a global fight. The only way we can defeat Covid is together.

"Together means sharing information, together means sharing methods, technologies, insights and actionable steps. Israel is open to share all the information that we can gain from this bold move. We can win together."The US food and Drug Administration, whose recommendations Israel generally follows, has yet to give the green light to administering a third dose to the elderly.

Related Topics

Israel June Jew All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

2 minutes ago

Four killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

UK slammed over 'shocking conditions' for asylum s ..

2 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan denounces grenade attack on police ..

2 minutes ago

First evacuation flight of Afghans lands in Americ ..

6 minutes ago

Mongolia sees 1,294 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more dea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.