Israel president gives Gantz, Netanyahu 48 hours to form unity govt

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Israel's president on Tuesday gave parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 48 more hours to agree on an emergency unity government after both men said a deal was close.

Gantz had requested an extension of the mandate to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin "with the support" of Netanyahu, a presidency statement said.

Rivlin granted an extension until the end of Wednesday "on the understanding that they are very close to reaching an agreement between them," the statement added.