Israel President Gives Gantz, Netanyahu 48 Hours To Form Unity Govt

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Israel president gives Gantz, Netanyahu 48 hours to form unity govt

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Israel's president on Tuesday gave parliament speaker Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 48 more hours to agree on an emergency unity government after both men said a deal was close.

Gantz had requested an extension of the mandate to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin "with the support" of Netanyahu, a presidency statement said.

Rivlin granted an extension until the end of Wednesday "on the understanding that they are very close to reaching an agreement between them," the statement added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

