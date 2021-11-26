Israel raises 'red flag' after finding new Covid strain

UrduPoint.com

Fri 26th November 2021

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Israel said Friday it was raising a "red flag" and imposing a series of emergency measures to protect its heavily vaccinated population after identifying a case of the new Covid-19 variant.

The health ministry said the new strain that was first detected by South Africa -- known as B.1.1.529 -- was discovered in a person who had arrived from Malawi.

Two more suspected cases have been detected in people returning from abroad, it said, adding that all three, who had been vaccinated, were placed in quarantine.

The government later announced another suspected case.

Scientists in South Africa said on Thursday that they had detected the new B.1.1.529 variant with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta or three for Beta.

The strain was of "serious concern" and had been blamed for a surge in infections, the authorities in South Africa said.

It has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa, as well as in Belgium.

