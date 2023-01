JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Israeli authorities on Thursday released a Palestinian prisoner after 40 years in jail.

Maher Younis, 64, from Ara town in northern Israel was set free and he is on his way home, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

He was arrested on Jan. 18, 1983, and was sentenced to life, which was later set for 40 years.