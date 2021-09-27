UrduPoint.com

Israel Releases Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar From Prison

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Israel releases Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar from prison

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Israeli authorities on Sunday released from jail Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar after two years in detention.

Jarrar, 58, was sentenced to two years in March 2021 for belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which Israel and the United States label a "terrorist" organisation.

But the Israeli military did not find evidence Jarrar had taken part in violent acts.

She had been detained without charge since 2019 when she was arrested along with several other Palestinian figures following an attack that killed an Israeli teenager. Israel blamed the attack on the PFLP.

Jarrar was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council, or parliament, as part of the PFLP.

On Sunday the group congratulated Jarrar on her release, describing her as a "comrade in arms" known for her "patience and tenacity".

After leaving jail Jarrar visited the tomb of her daughter Suha who died in July, an AFP correspondent said.

At the time, Israeli prison authorities refused to allow Jarrar to attend the funeral.

Jarrar has been arrested and jailed many times and often held without charge in what Israelis call administrative detention.

Israeli administrative detention orders allow suspects to be held without charge for renewable six-month periods.

Israel says the procedure is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing crimes in the meantime.

But the system has been criticised by Palestinians, human rights groups and members of the international community, who say Israel abuses it.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Israel Palestine Parliament Jail Died United States March July Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

17 minutes ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

47 minutes ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

1 hour ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.