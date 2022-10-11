Israel says close to 'historic' maritime deal with Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Israel said Tuesday it was close to a "historic" deal with Lebanon to resolve a long-running dispute over their border in Mediterranean waters that boast rich gas reserves, after a US-drafted proposal met Israeli "demands".

An agreement between the neighbouring countries, which remain technically at war, could mark a major step towards unlocking offshore gas production for both countries.

The talks have been brokered by US envoy Amos Hochstein who has sought to settle longstanding competing claims.

Hochstein submitted an initial set of proposed final terms to Israel and Lebanon earlier this month.

Israel welcomed Hochstein's first draft, but Lebanon sought amendments. Israel said it planned to reject the Lebanese changes.

Negotiations continued over recent days and Israel said Hochstein's latest draft had brought a deal within reach.

"All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected," Israel's national security adviser and lead negotiator at the talks, Eyal Hulata, said in a statement.

"We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to a historic agreement," he added.

A Lebanese source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP that the latest US draft "includes most of Lebanon's demands, or positions, and fulfils them." Hochstein sent his proposal to Lebanon's chief negotiator, deputy speaker Elias Bou Saab, late Monday and top officials were set to discuss them on Tuesday, added the source, who requested anonymity while discussing the negotiations.

The countries reopened negotiations on their maritime border in 2020, but the process has faced repeated roadblocks.

A major source of friction was the Karish gas field, which Israel insisted fell entirely within its waters and was not a subject of negotiation.

Israel has said production would begin at Karish as soon as possible, regardless of Lebanon's demands.