UrduPoint.com

Israel Says Close To 'historic' Maritime Deal With Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Israel says close to 'historic' maritime deal with Lebanon

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Israel said Tuesday it was close to a "historic" deal with Lebanon to resolve a long-running dispute over their border in Mediterranean waters that boast rich gas reserves, after a US-drafted proposal met Israeli "demands".

An agreement between the neighbouring countries, which remain technically at war, could mark a major step towards unlocking offshore gas production for both countries.

The talks have been brokered by US envoy Amos Hochstein who has sought to settle longstanding competing claims.

Hochstein submitted an initial set of proposed final terms to Israel and Lebanon earlier this month.

Israel welcomed Hochstein's first draft, but Lebanon sought amendments. Israel said it planned to reject the Lebanese changes.

Negotiations continued over recent days and Israel said Hochstein's latest draft had brought a deal within reach.

"All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected," Israel's national security adviser and lead negotiator at the talks, Eyal Hulata, said in a statement.

"We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to a historic agreement," he added.

A Lebanese source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP that the latest US draft "includes most of Lebanon's demands, or positions, and fulfils them." Hochstein sent his proposal to Lebanon's chief negotiator, deputy speaker Elias Bou Saab, late Monday and top officials were set to discuss them on Tuesday, added the source, who requested anonymity while discussing the negotiations.

The countries reopened negotiations on their maritime border in 2020, but the process has faced repeated roadblocks.

A major source of friction was the Karish gas field, which Israel insisted fell entirely within its waters and was not a subject of negotiation.

Israel has said production would begin at Karish as soon as possible, regardless of Lebanon's demands.

Related Topics

Israel Amos Lead Lebanon Border Gas 2020 All Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

16 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.