Israel says foiled arms smuggling from Lebanon

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Israeli army said Saturday it foiled an arms smuggling operation on the border with Lebanon, seizing a consignment of guns and ammunition.

Troops on Friday night "spotted suspects smuggling bags from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area" of the divided border village of Ghajar, the army said in a statement.

It said the "smuggling attempt" was detected "using a variety of means, in both overt and covert ways", and that the military was investigating if Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah was involved.

The operation carried out in coordination with Israeli police netted 43 guns, it said, without reporting any arrests.

The Times of Israel newspaper, on its website, posted what appeared to be drone footage of two people carrying bags.

Police said it was the largest arms smuggling operation in several years on the border with Lebanon, estimating the value of the haul at more than $800,000.

The arms were destined for use in anti-Israeli attacks, according to local media citing security sources.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long devastating war in 2006.