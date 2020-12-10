Israel says to begin Covid vaccinations on December 27

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would start Covid-19 vaccinations from December 27, after receiving its first batch of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

"The first vaccinations will be given on December 27," he said in a press conference, noting the public health service would be capable of administering 60,000 inoculations a day.