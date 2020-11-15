Israel says two rockets fired from Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Two rockets were fired overnight into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or wounded.

One of the rockets activated sirens in the Israeli coastal town of Ashdod, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometres) north of the Gaza Strip.

"Israel's Iron Dome defence system launched interceptors in accordance with standard operating procedures," a statement from the army said.

A military spokeswoman said two rockets had not been intercepted by the anti-missile system.