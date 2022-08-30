UrduPoint.com

Israel Sentences World Vision Ex-Gaza Chief To 12 Years For Aiding Hamas

Published August 30, 2022

Israel sentences World Vision ex-Gaza chief to 12 years for aiding Hamas

Beersheba, Israel, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced the former Gaza head of a major US-based aid agency to 12 years in prison for allegedly funnelling millions of Dollars to Hamas.

The Beersheba district court in southern Israel issued a sentence of "12 years' prison time, less the detention" already served for World Vision's Mohammed al-Halabi, who has been jailed throughout the past six years of court proceedings.

The sentencing comes after the court issued a ruling in June that Halabi was guilty of siphoning off millions of dollars and tonnes of steel to Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave.

Halabi, who was arrested in June 2016 and indicted in August that year, has consistently denied any irregularities.

His lawyer reiterated his claim to innocence following Tuesday's sentencing.

"He says that he's innocent, he did nothing and there is no evidence," Maher Hanna said. "On the contrary, he proved in the court above any reasonable doubt that he made sure that no money will be (given) directly to Hamas."According to Hanna, if Halabi had admitted to wrongdoings, he would have been released.

"But he insisted that truth also has value. And for his personal values and for the international humanitarian work values, he insisted on the truth, and he cannot admit a thing that he did not do," the lawyer said.

