UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Shuts Down Al-Rasasi Mosque In Jerusalem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Israel shuts down Al-Rasasi Mosque in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli authorities on Wednesday shut down Al-Rasasi Mosque in Jerusalem.

The Muslim house of worship located near Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in islam was shut for six months on the grounds that parts of it were being used as an office by Jerusalem's Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority.

The offices of Palestinian state television and the Palestinian National education Directorate in East Jerusalem were also shut for six months following a raid by Israeli police earlier in the day.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 middle East War. It formally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its capital a move never recognized by the international community.

Related Topics

Police Education Jerusalem Middle East SITE Mosque Muslim TV

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 November 2019

51 minutes ago

Local Press: Remarkable effort by UAE for polio-fr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

11 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

11 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.