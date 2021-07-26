UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Slashes Gaza Fishing Zone After Incendiary Balloon Fires

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Israel slashes Gaza fishing zone after incendiary balloon fires

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Israel on Sunday reduced by half the fishing zone off Gaza, defence officials said, after incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave caused fires in the Jewish state.

"It has been decided to reduce the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip from 12 nautical miles to six nautical miles," the Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories (COGAT) said.

"The decision was made following the continued launching of incendiary ballons from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, which constitutes a violation of Israeli sovereignty," it said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli firefighters said they extinguished brush blazes "in three points in a small area in the Eshkol region", noting that investigations had "determined the cause as being incendiary balloons".

The balloons are basic devices intended to set fire to farmland surrounding the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave.

On July 12, Israel announced it was expanding the fishing zone off Gaza and allowing additional imports into the Palestinian territory in the light of the "recent security calm".

An 11-day conflict in May saw Israel launch hundreds of air strikes on Gaza, and Hamas fire thousands of rockets at Israel.

Prior to the May conflict, the Gaza fishing zone was 15 nautical miles.

There has been sporadic unrest since a ceasefire ended the conflict, with incendiary balloons launched from Gaza and Israeli reprisal air strikes targeting facilities belonging to Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers. No casualties have been reported.

The previous time balloons from Gaza caused a fire in Israel was July 2.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Gaza May July Sunday Jew From

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

3 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

4 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

4 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.