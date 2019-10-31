UrduPoint.com
Israel Soldier Gets One-month Jail Over Killing Of Gaza Teen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Israel soldier gets one-month jail over killing of Gaza teen

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :An Israeli military court has sentenced a soldier to one month in jail over the killing of a Palestinian teenager after he opened fire without authorisation, the army said Wednesday.

The unnamed soldier was convicted Monday for "acting without authorisation in a manner endangering to life and well-being", it said in a statement.

Othman Rami Halles, 15, was shot dead during protests on the Israel-Gaza border on July 13, 2018, the Palestinian health ministry said at the time.

The army said a probe had found that "the soldier fired at a Palestinian rioter who was climbing on the security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip".

The soldier, identified in Israeli media as a sniper, had opened fire "not in accordance with the rules of engagement and not in accordance with the instructions he had received", it said.

After a plea bargain, the court sentenced the soldier to 30 days in prison with military labour and a suspended term of another 60 days, and he was demoted.

The investigation had found no evidence of a "causal link between the soldier's fire" and the teenager's death, the army said.

At least 311 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since protests were launched along the border of the Israeli-blockaded enclave in March 2018, the majority during the demonstrations and clashes.

Eight Israelis have been killed in Gaza-related violence over the same period.

