Israel strikes Gaza after alleged rocket attack: military

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Israeli warplanes attacked an arms plant in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip early Thursday, the army said, after Palestinian freedom fighters in the enclave fired a rocket at the Jewish state.

"Overnight, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory," an English-language army statement said.

"In response... fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip."There were no immediate reports of injuries in the overnight rocket attack or the air strike that followed.