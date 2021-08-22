UrduPoint.com

Israel Strikes Gaza After Border Clashes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Israel strikes Gaza after border clashes

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Israel struck Gaza on Saturday after clashes between its troops and Palestinians protesters on the border left dozens injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded.

The clashes, which saw crowds of young Palestinians hurling firebombs and trying to scale the Gaza border wall, with Israeli troops firing in return, came exactly three months since Israel and the enclave's Hamas rulers reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.

The Hamas Islamist-run Gazan health ministry said the injured included a 13-year-old boy left in a critical condition after being hit in the head.

"Forty-one civilians were wounded with various injuries," the ministry said in a statement, with Hamas saying "thousands" of protesters had taken part.

The Israeli army said that "hundreds of rioters" had tried to climb the Gaza Strip's northern border fence, hurling "explosive devices", with some trying to wrest a rifle off a soldier.

Volleys of tear gas were fired towards the protesters, who set fire to tyres.

The army said it had "responded with riot dispersal means, including when necessary live fire."An officer was wounded when protesters opened fire.

"An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire emanating from Gaza, and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital," the army added.

