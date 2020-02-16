Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Israeli air force attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, a military statement said.

The exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle East peace plan, rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

"Fighter planes and helicopters have targeted positions of Hamas in central Gaza Strip," including a military post, said the Israeli military.

Following the rocket fire, Israel announced it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

"The extension of the fishing zone, the restoration of 500 commercial permits and the delivery of cement have been cancelled," because of the rocket fire, COGAT, the Israel defence ministry unit said in a statement.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year.