UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Strikes Gaza, Cancels Easing Of Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Israeli air force attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, a military statement said.

The exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle East peace plan, rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

"Fighter planes and helicopters have targeted positions of Hamas in central Gaza Strip," including a military post, said the Israeli military.

Following the rocket fire, Israel announced it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

"The extension of the fishing zone, the restoration of 500 commercial permits and the delivery of cement have been cancelled," because of the rocket fire, COGAT, the Israel defence ministry unit said in a statement.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year.

Related Topics

Fire Exchange Israel Gaza Trump Middle East Post

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

9 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

9 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

9 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

9 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

9 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.