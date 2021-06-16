UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Strikes Gaza In Response To Incendiary Balloons

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Israel strikes Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Israel carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday after the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into the south of the country, in the first flare-up between the two sides since a major conflict in May in which hundreds were killed.

The strikes were the first under the new coalition government headed by Naftali Bennett, who took over on Sunday after ousting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And they come as more than a thousand ultra nationalist demonstrators bearing Israeli flags poured into Jerusalem's flashpoint Old City on Tuesday, with scores of police deployed and international monitors urging calm.

According to Palestinian sources, Israel's air force targeted at least one site east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is home to some two million people.

An AFP photojournalist in Khan Yunis saw the explosions.

The Israeli Defence Force said that in response to the "arson balloons", its "fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organisation".

The violence is the first flare-up between Israel and Palestinians since a ceasefire came into place in May, ending 11 days of heavy fighting that killed 260 Palestinians, the Gaza authorities said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Israel Gaza Jerusalem SITE May Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

9 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

9 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

10 hours ago

Murray eases through on comeback at Queen's

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.