Israel strikes Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Israel carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday after the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into the south of the country, in the first flare-up between the two sides since a major conflict in May in which hundreds were killed.

The strikes were the first under the new coalition government headed by Naftali Bennett, who took over on Sunday after ousting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And they come as more than a thousand ultra nationalist demonstrators bearing Israeli flags poured into Jerusalem's flashpoint Old City on Tuesday, with scores of police deployed and international monitors urging calm.

According to Palestinian sources, Israel's air force targeted at least one site east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is home to some two million people.

An AFP photojournalist in Khan Yunis saw the explosions.

The Israeli Defence Force said that in response to the "arson balloons", its "fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organisation".

The violence is the first flare-up between Israel and Palestinians since a ceasefire came into place in May, ending 11 days of heavy fighting that killed 260 Palestinians, the Gaza authorities said.